 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Judge sides with Texas in fight over Medicaid waiver
0 Comments
AP

Judge sides with Texas in fight over Medicaid waiver

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TYLER, Texas (AP) — A federal judge on Friday issued a ruling that keeps in place Texas' Medicaid agreement, blocking an effort by the Biden administration to rescind it.

Texas is one of only 12 states that have resisted expanding Medicaid coverage under a key provision of former President Barack Obama’s health care law. Instead, state Republican leaders negotiated waivers to provide billions of federal dollars in reimbursements to hospitals that serve the uninsured. Texas has the nation’s most uninsured residents.

Texas received its first Medicaid waiver a decade ago. The waiver was set to expire next year after the Biden administration rescinded the Trump administration's 10-year extension of it.

U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Barker, an appointee of President Donald Trump, issued a preliminary injunction blocking the Biden administration's effort.

A message to the U.S. Justice Department seeking comment on the decision was not immediately returned.

In April, the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services reversed the deal with the Trump administration, saying the agency previously “erred” because the approval during the coronavirus pandemic did not include the normal opportunity for public notice and comment. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton challenged the decision in federal court.

The Biden administration has tried to financially incentivize GOP holdouts to opt into expansion , but none have indicated plans to change course.

Texas would receive about $5 billion over two years under the incentives. The state’s share of expanding coverage would be about $3.1 billion. With an expansion, more than 1.4 million people in the state could become eligible for coverage.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sioux City Schools' virtual VIBE Academy gears up for its first year

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Misread warnings helped lead to chaotic Afghan evacuation
National Politics

Misread warnings helped lead to chaotic Afghan evacuation

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The warnings were clear: The Afghan government would likely fall once U.S. troops pulled out. But intelligence agencies and ultimately President Joe Biden missed how quickly it would happen, losing weeks that could have been used for evacuations and spurring a foreign policy crisis.

Pelosi takes step to quell moderates' budget rebellion
National Politics

Pelosi takes step to quell moderates' budget rebellion

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has proposed a procedural vote this month that would set up future passage of two economic measures crucial to President Joe Biden's domestic agenda, a move Democratic leaders hope will win must-have votes from unhappy party moderates.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News