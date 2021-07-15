Judge strikes down limits on Kansas officials' COVID powers

Hauber declared that the law ran afoul of the Kansas Constitution by violating local officials' right to a fair legal process in settling complaints over their actions. He also said the Legislature overstepped its authority and infringed upon the judicial branch’s by passing the law.

“One can imagine the reaction from legislators if courts routinely demanded that a given legislative committee or chamber enact a law or report a bill out of committee within a certain time frame,” Hauber wrote in his opinion.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt's office quickly said that he would appeal the decision. Schmidt, a Republican running for governor in 2022, has been critical of Kelly's handling of the pandemic, particularly in how quickly she shut down businesses and school buildings last spring.

Schmidt argued that the end of state of emergency for the pandemic made the question of the law's constitutionality moot.

“On its own volition, the district court created a controversy about the statute where none exists now that the state of emergency has ended,” Schmidt spokesperson Clint Blaes said in an email to The Associated Press.