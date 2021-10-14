 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Judge temporarily blocks law to prevent power plant closure

  • Updated
  • 0

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A federal judge has temporarily blocked a Montana law that sought to prevent the closure of a coal-fired power plant by requiring its outgoing owners to pay for long-term maintenance and operating costs.

U.S. District Judge Susan Watters said Wednesday the law passed by the 2021 Legislature is likely unconstitutional for interfering in a contractual relationship without a legitimate public interest and for discriminating against the plant's out-of-state owners.

The law passed by the Republican-controlled legislature said if a co-owner refuses to share in the operating costs or takes actions that bring about the closure of an electrical generation facility without the consent of all the co-owners, it would be considered an “unfair or deceptive trade practice.” As such, Montana’s attorney general could issue fines of up to $100,000 per day.

Puget Sound Energy, Avista Corp., Portland General Electric and PacificCorp together own 70% of the Colstrip Power Plant in southeastern Montana. Their home states of Washington and Oregon are phasing out the use of coal-generated power over climate concerns — Washington in late 2025 and Oregon in early 2030.

Talen Montana and NorthWestern Energy, which do not face coal-power bans, own the rest of the plant and want it to remain open.

People are also reading…

When Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte signed the law in May, he issued a statement saying that "woke, overzealous regulators in Washington state are punishing the people of Colstrip with their anti-coal agenda.”

Watters said evidence, including Gianforte's statement upon signing the bill, suggested the law was intentionally discriminatory against the power plant's out-of-state owners, The Billings Gazette reported.

Last year, the plant owners from Washington state and Oregon objected to paying for repairs to extend the plant's life beyond when they can sell the power.

NorthWestern Energy in February sought arbitration on whether a majority vote or a unanimous vote was needed to close the plant.

Talen Montana proposed the arbitration take place in Montana with three arbitrators. However, the contract governing the plant calls for arbitration to happen before one arbitrator in Spokane, Washington.

The 2021 Montana Legislature passed a bill requiring any arbitration to take place in Montana. Puget Sound Energy and the other out-of-state owners are challenging that law, as well, for interfering in the operating contract.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Billings Gazette.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to pass secrets

Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to pass secrets

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Navy nuclear engineer with access to military secrets has been charged with trying to pass information about the design of American nuclear-powered submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who turned out to be an undercover FBI agent, the Justice Department said Sunday.

Biden tries to tame inflation by having LA port open 24/7

Biden tries to tame inflation by having LA port open 24/7

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tried to reassure Americans on Wednesday that he can tame high inflation, announcing a deal to expand operations at the Port of Los Angeles as prices keep climbing and container ships wait to dock in a traffic jam threatening the U.S. economy and holiday shopping.

Fiona Hill, a nobody to Trump and Putin, saw into them both

Fiona Hill, a nobody to Trump and Putin, saw into them both

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vladimir Putin paid scant attention to Fiona Hill, a preeminent U.S. expert on Russia, when she was seated next to him at dinners. Putin’s people placed her there by design, choosing a “nondescript woman,” as she put it, so the Russian president would have no competition for attention.

EXPLAINER: New ethics board thrust into Kristi Noem inquiry

EXPLAINER: New ethics board thrust into Kristi Noem inquiry

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The four retired judges who make up South Dakota's Government Accountability Board usually meet just a handful of times a year, almost entirely unnoticed by the public, and have never advanced a complaint to a public hearing.

EXPLAINER: Why Social Security COLA will jump next year

EXPLAINER: Why Social Security COLA will jump next year

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rising inflation is expected to lead to a sizeable increase in Social Security's annual cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, for 2022. Exactly how much will be revealed Wednesday morning after a Labor Department report on inflation during September, a data point used in the final calculation.

GOP doc dispenses sketchy medical advice on virus immunity

GOP doc dispenses sketchy medical advice on virus immunity

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Roger Marshall won't let people forget he's a doctor, putting “Doc” in the letterhead of his U.S. Senate office's news releases. But when he talks about COVID-19 vaccines, some doctors and experts say the Kansas Republican sounds far more like a politician than a physician.

Biden won't invoke executive privilege on Trump Jan. 6 docs

Biden won't invoke executive privilege on Trump Jan. 6 docs

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House said Friday that President Joe Biden will not block the handover of documents sought by a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, setting up a showdown with former President Donald Trump, who wants to shield those White House records from investigators.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Little-known Black cemetery in Monona County added to National Register of Historic Places

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News