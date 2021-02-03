Judge temporarily blocks new Kentucky law on COVID-19 rules

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's governor won a quick court order Wednesday to temporarily block a new law that he argues would dangerously weaken the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hours after an initial court hearing, a judge issued a restraining order to halt one of the three new laws being challenged by Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear. Franklin County Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd said the law could create “chaos" and undermine measures intended to combat the deadly disease. He ordered that the law be delayed until he hears more arguments in the case.

Shepherd's ruling adds a new wrinkle to Beshear's showdown with Republican lawmakers over the extent of his executive powers to order coronavirus-related restrictions.

Welcoming the judge's order, the governor said it will keep in place the “difficult but necessary steps” taken to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

“I don't use emergency powers because I want to,” Beshear said in a statement Wednesday night. “I use them because it is my duty to preserve the lives of Kentuckians.”

Top Republican lawmakers didn't immediately comment on the judge's ruling.