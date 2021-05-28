Judge temporarily blocks new Montana campus carry law

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A judge temporarily blocked on Friday a new law allowing firearms to be carried on public university campuses in Montana.

The law passed earlier this year would have gone into effect June 1. The temporary order issued by Judge Mike McMahon of the Lewis and Clark county District Court sets a June 7 hearing in the case.

The Montana University Board of Regents filed a challenge in the district court seeking to block the new law on Thursday.

The university system’s existing policy prohibits anyone other than law enforcement or contracted security staff from carrying firearms on campus.

McMahon said the board stood to “suffer immediate and irreparable injury" if it were not permitted to have a hearing on the matter before the law went into effect.

Higher Education Commissioner Clayton Christian notified university and community college presidents of the ruling and said existing policies should continue to be followed.

That means no open carry or concealed carry of firearms on campus pending the hearing, which will decide if Friday's temporary order should be extended, said Helen Thigpen, the university system's government relations director.