Judge temporarily blocks Ohio telemedicine abortion ban

Ohio Right to Life President Mike Gonidakis said the court’s decision “puts women and babies at risk.”

“No woman deserves to be subjected to the gruesome process of a chemical abortion potentially hours away from the physician who proscribed her the drugs,” he said in a statement. He said women have died undergoing the regimen, although the Ohio Department of Health has recorded no deaths from any type of abortion in many years.

Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America, rejected the anti-abortion group’s arguments.

“Bans on the use of telemedicine abortion have nothing to do with safeguarding patients’ health — they only make it harder for patients to access care that’s safe and effective,” she said in a statement. “Across the country state-level politicians are trying to limit access to medication abortion, in clear defiance of science.”

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine signed the telemedicine abortion ban in January. It would prohibit administration of mifepristone to medically induce an abortion via a telehealth appointment. Doctors who violated the law would face a fourth-degree felony charge on the first offense and a third-degree felony charge for subsequent violations.