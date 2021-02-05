Judge to rule on certification of undecided US House race

“Certification is not advisory,” Brindisi’s lawyer Bruce Spiva said. “That’s the legal mechanism by which the state tells the House the results of the election, that it was a valid election. And the only mechanism within the House to challenge that is through a House contest. And once the person is seated, anything else that the courts would do, the state courts would do, is merely advisory.”

Tenney’s lawyers argued the judge should allow the courts process to continue while the House of Representatives independently considers who to seat.

Tenney's team pointed to a state, not federal, case in which New York ended up revising certified election results after a state candidate was seated.

In 2013, a New York state court ordered a candidate be declared the winner, and the state board of elections then issued a certificate of election for that candidate. The candidate took his oath, but the courts later issued a revised certificate of election in favor of the challenger, who was then seated.

“A certification of election in this case does not mean you have a right to be seated,” Tenney’s lawyer Paul DerOhannesian said. “It means you have the right to ask to be seated. And the House of Representatives can do what it wants with that certificate.”