 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Judge upholds decision in Boston police discrimination suit

  • 0

BOSTON, Mass. (AP) — A federal judge has upheld the verdict that awarded a high-ranking Boston police detective $2 million after she accused her former boss of gender discrimination, harassment and retaliation.

U.S. District Court Judge Leo Sorokin denied the city's attempts to appeal the November verdict that ruled Lt. Detective Donna Gavin proved her claims against the Boston Police Department and her former boss, Cpt. Detective Mark Hayes, The Boston Globe reported Wednesday.

Sorkin said the city's arguments were legally flawed.

The city will also have to pay Gavin’s attorney fees, which amount to $1.3 million, according to court documents.

The lawsuit alleged that Gavin was targeted at her workplace because of her gender. She also claimed that Hayes' attempted to get her transferred to another department when she filed a complaint about his treatment of her.

People are also reading…

Gavin's attorney, Nick Carter, said Gavin and her team are happy the court upheld the jury's verdict.

“Lieutenant Detective Donna Gavin was brave to take on this fight against gender discrimination, which has been a hard and long fight,” Carter said.

A spokesperson for Boston mayor Michelle Wu said the city will review the court’s decision. The Boston police department directed questions to the mayor’s office.

An attorney for Hayes did not respond to a request to comment, the newspaper said.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Boston Globe.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Capitol riot trial opens for Cowboys for Trump founder

Capitol riot trial opens for Cowboys for Trump founder

WASHINGTON (AP) — An elected official from New Mexico went to trial Monday with a judge — not a jury — set to decide if he is guilty of charges that he illegally entered the U.S. Capitol grounds on the day a pro-Trump mob disrupted the certification of Joe Biden's presidential election victory.

Supreme Court tosses Wisconsin legislative voting maps

Supreme Court tosses Wisconsin legislative voting maps

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday threw out Wisconsin state legislative maps that were preferred by the state's Democratic governor and selected by Wisconsin’s top court, a win for Republicans that also makes it unclear what the boundaries will be for the fall election.

Notable opinions by high court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

Notable opinions by high court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden's nominee for the Supreme Court, worked for seven years as a judge on the federal trial court in Washington, D.C., before Biden appointed her to the appeals court that meets in the same courthouse. Senate hearings on her nomination begin Monday.

Ex-wife accuses top Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse

Ex-wife accuses top Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, now a leading Republican Senate candidate, was physically abusive and demonstrated such “unstable and coercive behavior” that steps were taken to limit his access to firearms, according to new allegations from his ex-wife revealed in court records on Monday.

AP FACT CHECK: Republicans twist Jackson's judicial record

AP FACT CHECK: Republicans twist Jackson's judicial record

WASHINGTON (AP) — In the court of public opinion — like the Supreme Court nomination hearings coming this week — politicians ask questions of witnesses to score points for their side. In the court of law, judges ask questions to get answers.

Watch Now: Related Video

The U.S. will take In 100,000 Ukrainian refugees displaced by Russian invasion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News