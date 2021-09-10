 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Judge weighing Indiana governor's suit over emergency law
0 Comments
AP

Judge weighing Indiana governor's suit over emergency law

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A top state lawyer argued Friday that Indiana’s constitution gives the Legislature full authority to meet when it wants, urging a judge to reject the governor’s lawsuit challenging the increased power state legislators gave themselves to intervene during public health emergencies.

The lawsuit filed by Gov. Eric Holcomb has divided Indiana’s Republican hierarchy as he maintains the law passed over his veto this spring violates constitutional provisions allowing only the governor to call the General Assembly into special session after its annual session ends.

State Solicitor General Thomas Fisher told a Marion County judge that a 1970 constitutional amendment allowing the Legislature to meet each year gave lawmakers “maximum flexibility” on deciding when to meet and that legislators could pass a law setting meeting times outside their current annual sessions that adjourn by the end of April.

Richard Blaiklock, one of the private lawyers representing Holcomb, emphasized that the constitution gives authority only to the governor for calling the Legislature into a special session. He argued legislators were trying to make an “end run” around the constitution with the emergency session law.

The judge gave both sides 10 days to submit more court documents before he makes a decision.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

461 new objects discovered at the edge of our solar system

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Police planning to reinstall Capitol fence ahead of rally
National Politics

Police planning to reinstall Capitol fence ahead of rally

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Law enforcement officials concerned by the prospect for violence at a rally in the nation's capital next week are planning to reinstall protective fencing that surrounded the U.S. Capitol for months after the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to a person familiar with the discussions.

+23
California recall brings Harris home to support Gov. Newsom
National

California recall brings Harris home to support Gov. Newsom

  • Updated

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris returned to her home state of California on Wednesday to rally voters against the recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom, whose campaign expressed growing confidence the first-term Democrat would survive the attempt to remove him from office a year early.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News