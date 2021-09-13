Judge weighs keeping Minneapolis police question on ballot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge promised Monday to rule as soon as possible on whether to strike a revised version of a ballot question on the future of policing in Minneapolis in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

The City Council updated the language last Tuesday, just hours after Hennepin County District Judge Jamie Anderson found that the old language was “vague, ambiguous and incapable of implementation” and ordered it off the ballot. The proposal has its roots in the “defund the police” movement, which gained momentum after Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody last summer sparked protests, civil unrest and a national reckoning on racial justice.

The proposal would remove the city charter's requirement that Minneapolis have a police department with a minimum staffing level and replace it with a new Department of Public Safety that could have police “if necessary,” and whose functions and funding levels would be defined later by the mayor and City Council.