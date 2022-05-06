 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Judge weighs request to block Alabama transgender law

  • 0

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama will ban the use of puberty blockers and hormones to treat transgender minors starting on Sunday, barring a ruling by a federal judge on a request to block the law from taking effect.

The U.S. Department of Justice and parents with transgender children have asked the judge to prevent the state from enforcing the statute while a lawsuit against it goes forward. U.S. District Judge Liles Burke, noting the lawsuit was filed in mid-April, said he and his staff will do “nothing else” but work on a decision though it might not come until after the law’s effective date.

“I can’t say if it’s going to be out tomorrow or the next day or the next day,” Burke said Friday. His comment came at the end of a two-day hearing on the injunction request.

The Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act will make it a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, for doctors and others to provide the medications to transgender people under age 19. The U.S. Department of Justice and four families with transgender children filed a lawsuit challenging the law as discriminatory, an unconstitutional violation of equal protection and free speech rights and an intrusion into family medical decisions.

People are also reading…

Dr. Morrisa Ladinsky, a pediatrician who runs a gender clinic that treats children with gender dysphoria, said after the court hearing that it seems likely that the law will go into effect Sunday. But she still hoped that it would be for only a short amount of time.

“It would be only natural for any family with a transgender child to feel anxious, to feel scared and to feel in a place of limbo,” she said when asked how her patients were feeling. “So, we will hope that the wheels of justice act as they should, and we can allay those anxieties sooner rather than later."

Jeff Doss, an attorney representing parents and others challenging the ban, said the law will harm the very children the state is claiming to protect by depriving them of the medical treatments that are backed by medical associations. Twenty-three medical and mental health organizations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, have also urged the judge to enjoin the law.

“It supplants parental judgment and replaces it with the state’s ... that no child should receive these medications,” Doss told Burke in closing arguments.

Attorneys for Alabama argued the ban should be allowed to go forward.

“The state has wide discretion to regulate areas of medical uncertainty,” Edmund LaCour, the solicitor general for Alabama, told the judge in closing arguments.” European countries, he argued, take a more reserved approach on the use of the medications with children.

During the hearing Burke put several questions to the attorneys, including asking who wrote the legislation and if parents could face prosecution for driving their children to another state to receive the medications. State attorneys said it was written by legislators, news outlets reported. LaCour replied that he did not think parents would trigger the statute by taking their children elsewhere.

A parent, testifying in a closed courtroom for privacy reasons, described the benefits her child has received, Doss said.

“She is seeing positive, transformative amazing benefits from these treatments the state has dubbed risky,” Doss said.

The state’s witnesses included a psychologist who testified that children may look to the label of transgender to explain feelings of being different or unhappiness, but those feelings often dissipate at puberty. Under cross-examination by Melody Eagan, James Cantor acknowledged he treats adults in his practice, not children.

Sydney Wright, 23, testified that she regrets lingering effects and possible infertility from getting testosterone prescribed at age 19 by a doctor in Georgia. Wright said at the time she desperately wanted the treatments to transition to being a man, but, “at the end of every single day I was a woman," she said.

Lawyers noted on cross-examination that Wright, at age 19, would not have been affected by the law.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

AP sources: Donald Trump Jr. speaks with Jan. 6 committee

AP sources: Donald Trump Jr. speaks with Jan. 6 committee

The oldest son of former President Donald Trump has met with the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. That's according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private session. The interview with Donald Trump Jr. took place Tuesday. He's one of nearly 1,000 witnesses interviewed by members of the House committee as they work to compile a record of the worst attack on the Capitol in more than two centuries. He's the second of Trump’s children known to speak to the committee. His sister Ivanka Trump sat down with lawmakers for eight hours in early April.

Evidence mounts of GOP involvement in Trump election schemes

Evidence mounts of GOP involvement in Trump election schemes

Text messages and testimony released by the House Jan. 6 panel shows the deep involvement of some House Republicans in President Donald Trump’s desperate attempt to stay in power. The evidence provides new details about how — long before the attack on the Capitol unfolded in January 2021 — several GOP lawmakers were directly participating in Trump’s campaign to reverse the results of the election. The exchange of ideas happened in private calls and texts and at several White House meetings in the weeks leading to the insurrection. The majority of the lawmakers have since denied their involvement in those efforts.

US seeks to downplay role in sinking of Russian warship

US seeks to downplay role in sinking of Russian warship

The Biden administration sought Friday to downplay the role of American intelligence in the high-profile sinking of the Russian missile cruiser Moskva, distancing itself from any direct role in one of the greatest embarrassments for Russia since it attacked Ukraine. A day after an American official confirmed that the U.S. provided Ukraine with information on the location of the ship, the White House and Pentagon described a more limited role and said the Ukrainians make their own decisions.

Strong BP profit renews call for energy sector windfall tax

Strong BP profit renews call for energy sector windfall tax

BP posted its highest quarterly profit in more than a decade thanks to surging oil and gas prices. The earnings report Tuesday renewed calls for a U.K. government tax on energy companies’ windfall earnings to help households struggling with rising energy bills. The British energy giant said that underlying profit more than doubled in the first three months of the year to $6.2 billion. It reports a net loss of $23 billion after accounting for the write-off of its stake in Russian oil producer Rosneft over the Ukraine war. Opposition parties are calling for the U.K. government to tax energy companies that make unexpectedly big profits to help people struggling to get by. 

GOP Gov Hutchinson says 2024 presidential bid 'on the table'

GOP Gov Hutchinson says 2024 presidential bid 'on the table'

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he is weighing a presidential run in 2024 and his decision won’t be affected by whether former President Donald Trump decides to join the race. Hutchinson is a two-term governor who is restricted under Arkansas law from seeking a third term. He said Sunday it was time for the Republican Party to move on from Trump and “the direction he wants to take our country.” Asked on CNN’s “State of the Union” if he was mulling a presidential run, Hutchinson replied: “I am. But you have got to get through, of course, this year, but that’s an option that’s on the table.”

Live updates l Commander glad for steel mill evacuations

Live updates l Commander glad for steel mill evacuations

The deputy commander of the Azov Regiment says he's glad evacuations had begun at a steel mill where civilians and fighters have holed up in the last section of Mariupol not controlled by the Russians. The Azov Regiment is helping defend the Azovstal steel mill. Deputy Commander Sviastoslav Palamar said Sunday he hopes the evacuation will continue until all civilians and soldiers are evacuated. Palamar says the area is strewn with rubble, mines, rockets, artillery shells and unexploded cluster ordinance. And he says the presence of children and civilians makes it harder to fight. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Jailed Indiana GOP candidate, charged with killing wife, wins primary election

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News