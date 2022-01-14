 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Judge will decide soon on whether free speech violated at UF

  • 0
University of Florida-President

FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2014 file photo, University of Florida President W. Kent Fuchs speaks during a press conference at Emerson Alumni Hall in Gainesville, Fla. The University of Florida President has announced that 2022 will be his final year in office and that he plans to return to the classroom. Fuchs made the announcement in a video address released Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Fuchs said he will stay on until a replacement is chosen, which he expects will take a year.

 Doug Finger - member, The Gainesville Sun

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge sharply criticized an attorney for the University of Florida on Friday during a hearing on whether six faculty members' free speech rights were infringed upon after the lawyer accused some of the professors of having no standing to make their cases because they had violated school policy.

Chief Judge Mark Walker in Tallahassee called an effort by the attorney for the University of Florida to introduce evidence about three of the six professors as “squirrely" when both sides had agreed there would be no need to take depositions or collect evidence. Furthermore, the judge said, there was nothing “new" about what attorney H. Christopher Bartolomucci wanted to present since it was already part of the public record.

“It strains credulity for you to suggest that these are newly discovered facts,” Walker said. “I find this 11th hour epiphany on your part to be questionable."

Six professors have sued the University of Florida, claiming it infringed upon their First Amendment rights by requiring them to get approval before serving as expert witnesses in outside cases. They claimed their requests were rejected by the university because they conflicted with the administration of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and are asking for a preliminary injunction to block the university's policy.

People are also reading…

The judge said he would try to make a decision within the next 10 days.

Before being dressed down by the judge during Friday's hearing, Bartolomucci said three of the professors, Sharon Austin, Michael McDonald and Daniel Smith were working as experts in outside cases before they had submitted requests for approval. The attorney for the University of Florida described their actions as “misconduct" and “flagrantly ignoring the process."

“The policy didn't chill them," Bartolomucci said during a hearing by telephone. “They lack standing. They didn't honor the process."

Last fall, the university prohibited the three professors from testifying as experts in a lawsuit challenging a new Florida election law that critics say restricts voting rights.

Facing an outpouring of criticism, UF President Kent Fuchs asked the office responsible for approving professors’ outside work to greenlight their request. Fuchs and other university administrators appointed a task force which affirmed the school's commitment to free speech and academic freedom, and said there would be a presumption of approval when faculty requested to serve as expert witnesses.

The university has argued that since the policy was changed, and the professors have failed to show they were harmed, there is no need for an injunction.

But an attorney for the professors, David O'Neill, told the judge Friday that the case wasn't about what had happened in the past but what will happen in the future.

School administrators “have come and attacked faculty members who have been with this school for decades," O'Neill said.

Follow Mike Schneider on Twitter at https://twitter.com/MikeSchneiderAP

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden surveys Colorado wildfire damage, comforts victims

Biden surveys Colorado wildfire damage, comforts victims

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (AP) — Offering hugs and humor, President Joe Biden comforted Coloradans grappling with rebuilding homes and businesses destroyed last week by a rare wind-whipped, winter fire that burned through a pair of heavily populated suburbs between Denver and Boulder.

Biden challenges Senate on voting: 'Tired of being quiet!'

Biden challenges Senate on voting: 'Tired of being quiet!'

ATLANTA (AP) — Pounding his hand for emphasis, President Joe Biden challenged senators Tuesday to “stand against voter suppression” by changing Senate rules to pass voting rights legislation that Republicans are blocking from debate and votes.

In Washington, a day of snapshots of divisions and futility

In Washington, a day of snapshots of divisions and futility

WASHINGTON (AP) — There was a closed-door huddle by an embattled President Joe Biden with his own party's senators, apparently for naught. An eyebrow-raising speech on the Senate floor by a recalcitrant Democrat. And a defiant news conference by the top House Republican.

Intel reports repeatedly failed to forecast Capitol riot

Intel reports repeatedly failed to forecast Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — Intelligence reports compiled by the U.S. Capitol Police in the days before last year's insurrection envisioned only an improbable or remote risk of violence, even as other assessments warned that crowds of potentially thousands of pro-Trump demonstrators could converge in Washington and create a dangerous situation.

Biden all but concedes defeat on voting, election bills

Biden all but concedes defeat on voting, election bills

WASHINGTON (AP) — All but conceding defeat, President Joe Biden said Thursday he’s now unsure the Democrats' major elections and voting rights legislation can pass Congress this year. He spoke at the Capitol after a key fellow Democrat, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, dramatically announced her refusal to go along with changing Senate rules to muscle the bill past a Republican filibuster.

Families separated at border now fear extortion attempts

Families separated at border now fear extortion attempts

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the 30-year-old Honduran woman, the worst seemed to be over. She’s been reunited with her son who, as a 6-year-old, was separated from her under the Trump administration. She’s working construction in North Carolina. And attorneys were negotiating a payment for families like hers that endured separations.

Subpoena GOP leader McCarthy? Big decision for Jan. 6 panel

Subpoena GOP leader McCarthy? Big decision for Jan. 6 panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican leader Kevin McCarthy’s refusal to provide information to a bipartisan House committee about his call with then-President Donald Trump during the Capitol riot is deepening a standoff between the committee and GOP lawmakers, forcing investigators to consider whether they could subpoena one of their own.

Watch Now: Related Video

Will Nancy Pelosi retire this year?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News