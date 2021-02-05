Judge won’t dismiss lawsuit over man killed by Kent police

Rausch called for backup, classifying the call as “priority 2,” meaning there was little or no threat. Davis responded, according to police reports.

Joseph-McDade, with a passenger, drove away from Rausch. Rausch said he immediately pursued and unsuccessfully tried a maneuver intended to make Joseph-McDade lose control of his car, according to court filings and police reports. The maneuver can be considered a use of deadly force, which Joseph-McDade’s lawyers argue wasn’t warranted for having an expired registration.

Joseph-McDade drove slowly into a cul-de-sac with the two police cars behind him, according to court files. When he stopped, Davis exited his car, drew his handgun and stepped in front of Joseph-McDade’s car, where he ordered the two men out of the vehicle.

Davis fired two rounds into the car after — he later said — he heard Joseph-McDade’s engine “rev up” and the car “launch directly” at him. Rausch rammed his police cruiser into Joseph-McDade's car. According to testimony and video, Joseph-McDade drove slowly past the officers, out of the cul-de-sac, then stopped. One bullet struck him in the chest. He died at the scene.

Rothstein said there is no evidence that Joseph-McDade posed a threat to police or the public even during the chase, when he mostly drove below the speed limit.