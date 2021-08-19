Judge won’t dismiss suit on Florida school mask mandate ban

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge on Thursday refused to dismiss a lawsuit challenging the order by Gov. Ron DeSantis that parents should decide whether their children wear masks at school to combat the coronavirus.

The order by Leon County Circuit Judge John C. Cooper clears the way for a three-day hearing next week on whether to block enforcement of the governor's order.

The lawsuit was filed Aug. 6 by parents opposed to the DeSantis order banning schools from imposing mask mandates unless parents can opt out of the requirements. Cooper decided the parents have a legal right to sue, overruling the state's position.

“I do believe they have a right to challenge the governor,” the judge said after a three-hour hearing. “I'm not deciding whether they are right or wrong. We'll have to see what the evidence shows.”

Five Florida school districts — including four of the largest — are defying the governor's order by permitting mask opt-outs only for medical reasons rather than parental choice. An attorney in the lawsuit, Charles Gallagher, said such decisions should be left to local school boards, not imposed by the state.

“They have a right to govern themselves. They can enact their own policies,” Gallagher said.