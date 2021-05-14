Judge won't disqualify Las Vegas DA in Nevada execution case

The judge issued a written finding to the court record saying he was satisfied that Cannizzaro and Scheible were on leaves of absence from Wolfson’s office and that while serving in the Legislature they were “not under the control of” Wolfson.

“The court finds that under the present scenario there is not a separation of powers violation,” he said.

Levenson read into the court record a quote Wolfson provided to the Las Vegas Review-Journal for a March 26 report about his call to execute Floyd.

“I think the timing is good,” Wolfson said. “Our legislative leaders should recognize that there are some people who commit such heinous acts, whether it be the particular type of murder or the number of people killed, that this community has long felt should receive the death penalty.”