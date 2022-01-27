 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Judge: Wyoming governor may pick superintendent amid lawsuit

  • 0

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A judge has decided not to hold up the appointment of Wyoming's next state superintendent of public instruction amid a lawsuit over how the three finalists for the job were chosen.

Gov. Mark Gordon plans to name the successor to State Superintendent Jillian Balow on Thursday after the ruling earlier in the day, Gordon spokesman Michael Pearlman said by email.

Those questioning how the Wyoming Republican Party chose the finalists failed to show they are likely to prevail in their case, Wyoming U.S. District Judge Scott Skavdahl wrote in denying their request to suspend the process while the lawsuit proceeds.

Balow resigned Jan. 16 to become head of Virginia’s public school system. Balow was first elected in 2014 and re-elected in 2018, so almost a year remains in her final term.

The Wyoming Republican Party Central Committee on Saturday chose three finalists — Thomas Kelly, Marti Halverson and Brian Schroeder — for Gordon to choose from to complete Balow's term.

People are also reading…

The committee chose the finalists with votes allocated to the three committee members from each of Wyoming's 23 counties. Plaintiffs in the lawsuit including former Wyoming House Speaker Tom Lubnau, R-Gillette, say Wyoming's more populated counties should have more say.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

McConnell: Black people vote at similar rates to 'Americans'

McConnell: Black people vote at similar rates to 'Americans'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is drawing criticism for comments he made shortly before the GOP blocked a federal elections bill, when he said that “African American” voters cast ballots at similar rates to “Americans.”

CIA: Most 'Havana syndrome' cases not linked to US adversary

CIA: Most 'Havana syndrome' cases not linked to US adversary

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CIA believes it is unlikely that Russia or another foreign adversary has used microwaves or other forms of directed energy to attack the hundreds of American officials who attribute symptoms associated with brain injuries to what's come to be known as “Havana syndrome."

Democrats eye Supreme Court pick to revive 2022 prospects

Democrats eye Supreme Court pick to revive 2022 prospects

Democrats stung by a series of election year failures to deliver legislative wins for their most loyal voters hope they'll be buoyed by the prospect that President Joe Biden will name the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

Russia announces sweeping naval drills amid Ukraine tensions

Russia announces sweeping naval drills amid Ukraine tensions

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Thursday announced sweeping naval drills in several parts of the world this month, and claimed the West is plotting “provocations” in neighboring Ukraine where the Kremlin has been accused of planning aggressive military action.

EXPLAINER: Why effort to help Afghanistan is falling short

EXPLAINER: Why effort to help Afghanistan is falling short

WASHINGTON (AP) — As winter deepens, a grim situation in Afghanistan is getting worse. Freezing temperatures are compounding misery from the downward spiral that has come with the fall of the U.S.-backed government and the Taliban takeover.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Which are the safest airlines?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News