Judges say Buffalo mayor shouldn't be on November ballot

In two separate court challenges, Brown and his supporters successfully argued that the deadline, moved because of the coronavirus pandemic, was excessively early. Thursday's action follows Walton's appeals of the state and federal decisions that ordered the Erie County Board of Elections to put Brown’s name on the ballot.

In their four-page decision, state appellate judges from the Fourth Judicial Department in Rochester wrote that a “reasonably diligent candidate” could be expected to meet the state’s requirements for independent candidates.

Brown, they wrote, “first chose to participate in the Democratic primary election in lieu of filing a timely independent nominating petition. States are constitutionally permitted to preclude candidates who lose one primary election from subsequently running on another ballot line.”

Walton said Thursday’s decision acknowledged the Legislature’s right to set New York’s political calendar.

“If everyday Buffalonians are late on rent, parking fees, or school assignments, they face consequences. There is no reason the rules should not apply to my GOP-backed opponent as well,” she said.

A statement from Brown's campaign manager Conor Hurley said the write-in effort will continue.