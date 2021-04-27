Judicial nominees, perhaps a potential justice, face Senate

Democrats, narrowly controlling the Senate for the first time in eight years, are eager to turn the page from the Trump era. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., a member of the Judiciary Committee, said Democrats will prioritize diversity “not only in race and ethnic backgrounds, but also in careers."

Blumenthal said Biden is off to a good start on that front. “They are all highly qualified, and as important as their academic and professional credentials is, they look like America,” he said.

Jackson, for her part, went before the committee in 2012 for her current job. Introducing her was Republican Rep. Paul Ryan, who later became House speaker and is related to her by marriage. “Now, our politics may differ, but my praise for Ketanji’s intellect, for her character, for her integrity, it is unequivocal,” Ryan said at the time.

As for whether there might be a Supreme Court opening in the near future, Justice Stephen Breyer, 82, the court’s oldest member, has been mum about any retirement plans. The last he had to say on the topic, in an interview published in December, was: “I mean, eventually I’ll retire, sure I will. And it’s hard to know exactly when.”