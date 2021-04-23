Jurors resume deliberations in S.C. sheriff corruption trial

Underwood created a family-type environment in his office and was regarded as “an uncle,” Myers said, his voice trembling and appearing near tears.

“There may be people in Chester County who deserve to be in handcuffs, but Alex Underwood ain’t one of them,” said Myers, begging the jury not to “rush to judgment.”

The closing arguments ended a nine-day trial in which prosecutors examined various acts including Underwood's arrest of Kevin Simpson, who had been livestreaming a manhunt.

Underwood entered Simpson's property and ordered him to stop filming, Schuman, said, even though the 27-minute video showed he was not interfering with officers. Although Schuman acknowledged that Simpson “had the audacity” to talk back to Underwood, that was not grounds for being jailed for three days on a disorderly conduct charge that was later dismissed.

After Underwood and Neal subdued Simpson and arrested him, Neal was escorting Simpson to a waiting patrol car when, without warning, the deputy shoved Simpson so hard his feet flew up in the air and one of Simpson’s shoes flew off and he hit the ground “like a sack of taters,” Schuman told the jury, quoting witness testimony. At the time Simpson was handcuffed and not being provocative, Schuman said.