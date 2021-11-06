 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Jury convicts Virginia felon on sex traffic, drug charges

  • 0

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A federal jury has convicted a six-time convicted felon from Virginia on multiple charges, including sex trafficking and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

LeAnthony Winston, 34, of Norfolk, trafficked two women in early 2020 and coerced them into engaging in commercial sex, according to a news release from prosecutors announcing his Thursday conviction.

Prosecutors also said Winston’s co-conspirator trained the women, created advertisements, and set up commercial sex “dates” with clients while Winston set the prices and kept the proceeds.

Winston was arrested in April 2020 after authorities said Norfolk police responded to a motel where he had beaten, choked, and threatened to kill one of the women over money. After Winston was arrested, he continued to coerce the second female to engage in commercial sex and threatened her over a jail call, authorities said.

Court records and evidence presented at Winston trial said that when he was released from prison in December 2019 for firearm and drug convictions, he got another firearm and began to traffic drugs, the news release said.

Winston faces a mandatory minimum of 20 years in prison when he's sentenced in March. Tonya Hardesty, 37, of Norfolk, whom prosecutors idenfied as his co-conspirator, pleaded guilty to promotion of prostitution in May and will be sentenced in December, the news release said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

Critics of President Joe Biden have come up with a cryptic new phrase to insult the Democratic president.  It's all the rage among Republicans wanting to prove their conservative credentials, a not-so-secret handshake that signals they’re in sync with the party’s base.

Biden's climate plan aims to reduce methane emissions

Biden's climate plan aims to reduce methane emissions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday launched a wide-ranging plan to reduce methane emissions, targeting a potent greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to global warming and packs a stronger short-term punch than even carbon dioxide.

Murphy ekes out win in NJ, GOP's Youngkin upsets in Virginia

Murphy ekes out win in NJ, GOP's Youngkin upsets in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey narrowly won reelection in his reliably blue state while a Republican political newcomer delivered a stunning upset in the Virginia governor’s race, sending a warning Wednesday to Democrats that their grip on power in Washington may be in peril.

GOP's Carey, Democrats' Brown win US House seats in Ohio

GOP's Carey, Democrats' Brown win US House seats in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Mike Carey, a Trump-backed coal lobbyist, bested a two-term state lawmaker to win an open U.S. House seat in central Ohio on Tuesday, while Democrat Shontel Brown coasted to victory in a second up-for-grabs congressional district in the Cleveland area.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Kenosha officer says he told supporters to 'go home' during 2020 unrest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News