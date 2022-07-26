Jury deliberating in trial of New Orleans district attorney

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jury deliberations began Tuesday in the federal trial of New Orleans district attorney Jason Williams, who was indicted on tax charges in 2020 — months before he won an election to become the city's top prosecutor.

Williams and Nicole Burdett, who was an attorney in his law practice, were accused in an indictment of conspiring to cheat on Williams’ taxes during a five-year period ending in 2017. Prosecutors said Williams' tax burden was illegally cut by $200,000.

New Orleans news outlets said prosecutors rested their case Tuesday morning, a week after the trial began. Jurors heard from prosecution witnesses including the tax preparer, Henry Timothy, who was cooperating with prosecutors after pleading guilty to a single tax charge.

The defense rested Tuesday morning as well, without calling witnesses. Williams has long contended that the prosecution was politically motivated. Defense attorneys have portrayed Timothy as a fraud while attacking his credibility, and questioned why others whose taxes were prepared by Timothy weren't criminally prosecuted.

Williams was a criminal defense lawyer and member of the New Orleans City Council before he became district attorney. On the council, he was a frequent critic of the hardball prosecution methods of his predecessor, Leon Cannizzaro.

Federal authorities had already filed the tax charges against Williams when he signed up to run for Cannizzaro's seat in July 2020. Cannizzaro opted not run for a third term and Williams was the eventual victor in a field that included two city judges.

He has won praise from many of the criminal justice reform advocates who helped elect him for efforts to review cases for possible wrongful convictions, and for taking a new look at felony convictions based on 10-2 or 11-1 verdicts. Such non-unanimous verdicts are now illegal in Louisiana.

But he has been criticized from various fronts as a pandemic-era violent crime wave has plagued the city. He was accused of going back on a campaign promise when he announced that two 15-year-olds would be charged as adults in a highly publicized homicide case.

Other critics have blasted his prohibition on using habitual offender charges to get longer sentences for people convicted; and, in the first months of his administration, missing deadlines to charge offenders, leading to their release.