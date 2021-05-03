Jury selection set for Huntsville officer's murder trial

A Huntsville Police Department shooting review board found Darby had acted within department policy, but a grand jury indicted him.

The defense contends the killing was justified since Parker refused to drop his gun, and the city is helping fund Darby's defense.

WAAY-TV reports that the district attorney’s office has said they will pull from a jury pool of 60 people.

While the city has refused to release video of the shooting to the public, body camera video shown in court during an earlier hearing showed Parker was sitting on a couch with a gun to his head while another officer, Genisha Pegues, tried to calm him and another officer stood nearby.

As he arrived, Darby shouted for Pegues to point her gun at Parker, al.com reported. Darby then pushed past the other two officers, ordered Parker to drop his weapon, and shot Parker in the face seconds later.

