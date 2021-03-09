Jury to deliberate in fatal 2018 stabbing in Washington

“It is reasonable for someone to think verbal threats proceed violent acts,” Therrien said. “that is the very nature of self-defense.”

Therrien also argued there was no proof that Ochoa had owned a trailer, and that his girlfriend was released from jail the day of the attack and had prior convictions for theft and identity theft.

Therrien added: “Is it possible that he was looking for something more than a trailer down there?”

Chen suggested Mallory may have been the one looking for drugs in the neighborhood, as he said in his own testimony that he smoked marijuana with his brother after the stabbing. Chen also said an autopsy showed Ochoa did not have drugs in his system.

Mallory could be convicted of intentional or felony second-degree murder or first- or second-degree manslaughter. Jurors must also determine if Mallory used a deadly weapon in the attack, which could add time to any sentence he receives if convicted.

