Jury trials resume in Pima County; differ from pre-pandemic
Jury trials resume in Pima County; differ from pre-pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Jury trials have resumed at Pima County Superior Court, but they are different from the way they were before the COVID-19 pandemic a year ago.

Instead of sitting together in a jury box, jurors now sit throughout the courtroom behind plexiglass partitions.

The Arizona Daily Star reports that it’s one of several new measures aimed at allowing trials to happen safely.

Court officials say crime victims and their families now have separate viewing areas outside the courtroom to limit the number of people inside.

There is also a new questionnaire that allows potential jurors to raise COVID 19-based concerns.

Jurors are not required to have a coronavirus vaccination. But everyone who comes to court must wear a mask, maintain social distancing and have their temperature checked.

Pima County Presiding Judge Kyle Bryson ordered last year that jury trials be paused until local infection rates improved, according to the Star.

