Justice bills aimed at reducing racial inequality in CT

The bill would add relatives, household members, intimate partners and medical professionals, such as physicians and psychiatrists, to the list of people who would be allowed to request a risk warrant from a judge.

Supporters of the bill say it would save more lives and avoid cases where families seek law enforcement help but police do not act. Opponents say it would open the door for gun seizures based on the word of people with an ax to grind, including spurned lovers, and without the law enforcement investigation required under the current law.

The current law and bill both entitle someone whose guns are seized to a court hearing within 14 days to see if the seizure order should continue.

OTHER LEGISLATION

The Judiciary Committee also passed bills that would ban police from executing no-knock warrants, offer new parole opportunities to people sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for crimes they committed before turning 25 and restrict the use of isolated confinement and restraints in prison.

The Public Safety and Security Committee, meanwhile, has approved legislation that would extend to Waterbury the anti-violence program Project Longevity that is running in Hartford, Bridgeport and New Haven.

The panel also passed a bill that would require state police to expand statewide a pilot program on crisis intervention when dealing with people with mental health or substance abuse problems and referring them to treatment programs instead of arresting them.

