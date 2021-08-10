Justice Department, NJ agree to monitor at women's prison

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — To protect inmates in New Jersey's only women's prison from sexual abuse the U.S. Justice Department and the state Department of Corrections reached an agreement to install an independent monitor, among other reforms, officials said Tuesday.

The agreement, which must still be approved by a federal judge before taking effect, calls for the establishment of confidential methods for inmates to report sexual abuse, as well as protections against retaliation for reporting abuse. The accord also requires more transparency through public meetings with stakeholders, including one-time prisoners at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women.

“Our agreement addresses the systemic issues that have plagued the Edna Mahan facility, ensures that women incarcerated there will receive the basic protections they are entitled to under the Constitution, and requires accountability through public transparency,” said U.S. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke in a statement.

The state Department of Corrections said in a statement that the agreement marks a step in transforming the culture at the prison.