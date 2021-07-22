Justice Department won't probe Michigan nursing home deaths

Her order also required homes with occupancy below 80% to create a unit dedicated to residents with the virus. Hospitals had to send recovering COVID-19 patients back to their nursing facilities — if they had a dedicated unit, protective equipment for staff and enough beds — or to regional “hub” nursing homes.

Republican lawmakers have accused the governor of fueling the spread of the virus in places with vulnerable residents. There is no evidence the policy led to infections, however. Whitmer has said it complied with federal guidance. State officials and the long-term care industry have said outside community spread, including from infected workers, is the strongest predictor of cases inside the facilities.

Whitmer spokesman Bobby Leddy said no nursing home was ever forced to take COVID-positive patients.