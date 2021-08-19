Justice Dept. bolsters monitoring of federal inmate accounts

A Justice Department official said Monaco’s directive is meant to create a uniform policy across the federal prison system and to ensure Bureau of Prisons officials are taking appropriate steps to monitor inmate accounts. The official said the Justice Department's new policies were aimed at ensuring that inmates aren’t using their accounts to avoid financial obligations or to break the law. The new procedure creates a clearer process for prison officials to report, track and investigate suspicious or criminal activity.

The official said the Bureau of Prisons has identified about 20 inmates — out of the more than 130,000 federal prisoners — who have more than $100,000 in their accounts.

But they cautioned there is nothing inherently wrong with an inmate holding large sums of money in their accounts, unless they are involved in illegal activity or are using the account to shield court-ordered debts like child support, alimony or restitution to be paid to victims. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the directive before it was formally distributed.

The accounts have long drawn scrutiny from other law enforcement officials who have warned that it was ripe for abuse and corruption.