Justice Dept. curtails agents' use of 'no-knock' warrants

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Tuesday it is curtailing federal agents’ use of “no-knock” warrants — which allow law enforcement agents to enter a home without announcing their presence — and would also prohibit its agents from using chokeholds in most circumstances.

The updated policy follows the March 2020 death of Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed by police in her home during a no-knock warrant and whose death led to months of mass protests over racial injustice in policing and the treatment of Black people in the United States.

A no-knock warrant, as its name implies, is an order from a judge that allows police to enter a home without prior notification to the residents, such as ringing a doorbell or banging on the door. In most cases, the law requires that officers must knock and announce themselves before entering a private home to execute a search warrant.

But the Justice Department’s new policy, enacted by Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco on Tuesday, is more limiting than what is permitted by law. And obtaining such a warrant would require approval from both federal prosecutors and a supervisory law enforcement agent.