Justice Dept. refocuses long-standing anti-violence program

But an hour before the refocusing was announced, the U.S. attorney’s office in Maryland held a news conference to say it was expanding a different violent crime initiative, known as Project Exile, which focuses on gun crimes and has been criticized by criminal justice reform activists, who say it leads to mandatory minimum sentences and disproportionately targets Black men. The office also touted the number of gun cases it brought both last year and in recent weeks, seeming to directly contradict the messaging from other senior department leaders.

A senior Justice Department official said that the department was taking a “comprehensive approach” to violent crime and that “things like targeted gun enforcement have to be a part of this kind of broader plan.” The official would not discuss the matter publicly and briefed reporters on condition of anonymity.

As part of the plan, U.S. attorneys across the nation are being told to align their initiatives to improve community engagement, support violence intervention programs, create plans to work with state, local and tribal law enforcement officials and then measure the reduction in violent crime.

It also requires federal prosecutors to establish an immediate plan to address spikes in violent crime that usually crop up during the summer.