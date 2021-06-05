 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Justice Dept. says it'll no longer seize reporters' records
0 Comments
AP

Justice Dept. says it'll no longer seize reporters' records

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Justice Dept. says it'll no longer seize reporters' records

FILE - In this June 28, 2018, file photo, a police officer stands outside The New York Times building in New York. The Trump Justice Department secretly obtained the phone records of four New York Times journalists as part of a leak investigation, the newspaper said Wednesday, June 2, 2021.

 Mary Altaffer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Saturday that it no longer will secretly obtain reporters' records during leak investigations, a policy shift that abandons a practice decried by news organizations and press freedom groups.

The reversal follows a pledge last month by President Joe Biden, who had said it was “simply, simply wrong” to seize journalists' records and that his Justice Department would halt the practice.

The tactic was used by Democratic and Republican administrations alike in an effort to identify sources who revealed classified information to journalists. The policy had received renewed scrutiny over the past month as Justice Department officials had alerted reporters at three different news organizations — The Washington Post, CNN and The New York Times — that their phone records had been obtained.

“Going forward, consistent with the President’s direction, this Department of Justice — in a change to its longstanding practice — will not seek compulsory legal process in leak investigations to obtain source information from members of the news media doing their jobs,” department spokesman Anthony Coley said in a statement.

He added that the "department strongly values a free press, protecting First Amendment values, and is committed to taking all appropriate steps to ensure the independence of journalists.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: West High's Bernie Scolaro named Iowa counselor of the year

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Biden suspends oil leases in Alaska's Arctic refuge
National Politics

Biden suspends oil leases in Alaska's Arctic refuge

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday suspended oil and gas leases in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, reversing a drilling program approved by the Trump administration and reviving a political fight over a remote region that is home to polar bears and other wildlife — and a rich reserve of oil.

+10
Democrat says Trump counsel recounted 'troubling events'
National Politics

Democrat says Trump counsel recounted 'troubling events'

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said Friday that a nearly eight-hour interview with former President Donald Trump's top White House lawyer “shed new light on several troubling events" during his presidency, though it was unclear how Democrats would use the information long after investigations into Trump's ties to Russia have concluded.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News