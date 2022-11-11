 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Justices cheered at conservative group's anniversary dinner

  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Four of the five Supreme Court justices who overturned the constitutional right to abortion showed up at the conservative Federalist Society’s black-tie dinner marking its 40th anniversary.

Justice Samuel Alito got a long, loud ovation Thursday night from a crowd of 2,000 people, most in tuxedos and gowns, when another speaker praised his opinion in June that overturned Roe v. Wade, long a target of judicial conservatives.

At a moment when opinion surveys show that Americans think the court is becoming more political and give it dismal approval ratings, the justices turned out to celebrate the group that helped then-President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans move the American judiciary, including the Supreme Court, to the right.

People are also reading…

The Federalist Society has no partisan affiliation and takes no position in election campaigns, but it is closely aligned with Republican priorities, including the drive to overturn Roe.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett and Alito offered brief remarks that steered well clear of the court’s work, though Alito praised the Federalist Society for its success in the Trump years and hoped it would continue. “Boy, is your work needed today,” he said.

Barrett’s only allusion to the abortion case came when she responded to the crowd’s roar of approval when she was introduced. “It’s really nice to have a lot of noise made not by protesters outside my house,” she said.

Amid heavy security, Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh also were in attendance in the main hall at Washington’s Union Station, where the silhouette of James Madison, the group’s logo, was projected on the walls.

Norm Eisen, an ethics expert who served in the Obama administration and later helped draft the articles of impeachment against Trump for his first impeachment in 2019, said the justices showed a brazen disregard for ethical appearances because the organization's mission is to move the law in a conservative direction.

“While there is no legal obstacle to them showing up at the Federalist Society dinner, the appearances are awful,” Eisen wrote in an email.

But Stephen Gillers, an expert on judicial ethics at New York University's law school, said neither the ethics nor the optics of the justices' attendance troubled him.

“It’s not a political organization. It does not appear before the Court. It can legitimately assert a serious commitment to the intellectual development of the law. The fact that it is associated with particular points of view does not change that. I would say the same about the American Constitution Society,” Gillers wrote in an email, referring to a liberal legal group.

Conservative justices have a lengthy history of addressing the annual Washington meeting of the organization. Justice Antonin Scalia, who died in 2016, spoke on several occasions, as have Thomas and Alito.

Gorsuch showed up at the dinner when he was new to the court in 2017, embracing Leonard Leo, the society’s co-chairman who helped Trump vet judicial nominees. Kavanaugh delivered remarks in 2019.

Fifteen other appeals court judges chosen by Trump also are on the schedule for the three-day conference in the nation's capital.

The conference began Thursday, with a speech by Chief Judge William Pryor of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit mocking the group’s liberal critics and lauding the group he said now has 65,000 members and chapters at 200 law schools.

“After 40 years, I decided it was time to look harder and investigate this mysterious and secretive network that critics charge have captured the federal judiciary, including the Supreme Court of the United States,” Pryor said.

Pryor was the author of the 11th Circuit opinion that sided with Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in ruling that felons must pay all fines, restitution and legal fees before they can regain their right to vote.

The decision reversed a ruling that gave felons the right to vote regardless of outstanding legal obligations. Joining Pryor to form a 6-4 majority were five Trump appointees.

Three of those judges, Lisa Branch, Britt Grant and Kevin Newsom, also are taking part in the conference in Washington.

The Federalist Society got its start at elite law schools when Ronald Reagan was in the White House. It was conceived as a way to counter what its members saw as liberal domination of the nation’s law school faculties.

Its influence was pronounced during the presidency of George W. Bush, when its leaders helped rally support for Senate confirmation of Alito and Chief Justice John Roberts, now seen by some critics as insufficiently conservative. The group was so successful that it spawned copycat liberal organizations.

During Barack Obama's presidency, the group provided a forum for opponents of Obama’s court choices and policies. Some of its leaders backed then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s refusal to act on Obama's Supreme Court nomination of Merrick Garland after Scalia died in February 2016. That political strategy paid unexpected and huge dividends for conservatives with Trump’s election, leading to Gorsuch's confirmation. McConnell also was in attendance Thursday, Leo said.

Trump’s White House years brought the group to a new level. “Our movement has grown by leaps and bounds and so has our impact,” Leo said Thursday night.

In 2017, then-White House counsel Don McGahn responded to criticism of the Federalist Society’s influence in the Trump administration.

“Our opponents of judicial nominees frequently claim the president has outsourced his selection of judges. That is completely false. I’ve been a member of the Federalist Society since law school — still am. So, frankly, it seems like it’s been insourced,” McGahn said at the group’s convention.

In a more serious vein, he said, “The fact is we all share the same vision of the judicial role, and we welcome input from many sources.”

Follow the AP's coverage of the Supreme Court at https://apnews.com/hub/us-supreme-court.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2022 midterms live updates: Latest election news from AP

2022 midterms live updates: Latest election news from AP

As Election Night bleeds into the next morning, control of Congress remains unclear. It’s not a presidential year, but these are high-stakes elections nonetheless. While there were some races the AP could call as soon as polls close, other winners are taking a lot longer to identify. AP's VoteCast surveys indicate high inflation and worries about the future of American democracy were significant factors in voters’ decisions.

Takeaways so far: An expensive election poised to change not much

Takeaways so far: An expensive election poised to change not much

Control of Congress still hangs in the balance, with both parties notching victories in a midterm election centered on voter frustration over inflation, abortion rights and more. But despite huge spending, it's unclear the eventual outcome changes much in Washington.

Dems show surprising strength; control of Congress unclear

Dems show surprising strength; control of Congress unclear

Control of Congress hangs in the balance as Democrats have shown surprising strength, defeating Republicans in a series of competitive races and defying expectations that high inflation and President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings would drag the party down. In the most heartening news for the party, Democrat John Fetterman flipped a Republican-controlled Senate seat that is key to the party’s hopes of maintaining control of the chamber. It is too early to call critical Senate seats in Wisconsin, Nevada, Georgia and Arizona which could determine the majority. In the House, Democrats kept seats in districts from Virginia to Kansas to Rhode Island, while many districts in states like New York and California have not been called.

Election takeaways, take 2: Congress control on knife's edge

Election takeaways, take 2: Congress control on knife's edge

Wednesday was a day for sorting, sifting and framing of an expensive, exhaustive and highly negative midterm election campaign. And nothing was quite yet certain, most importantly which party would control Congress or whether majority power would be split between the House and Senate. Control of Congress was on a knife’s edge, dependent on the outcome of three Senate races and about a dozen in the House.

Pelosi says attack on husband weighs on her future plans

Pelosi says attack on husband weighs on her future plans

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said her decision on whether or not to remain in Congress if Democrats lose control in the midterm elections has been impacted by the assault on her husband. The Democratic leader did not disclose her plans during an interview Monday on CNN. Many expect Pelosi and other Democrats would step down from leadership if the party suffers losses. Pelosi said her "decision will be affected about what happened.” Paul Pelosi was bludgeoned with a hammer after authorities said an intruder broke into the family’s San Francisco home looking for the speaker in a politically-motivated attack.

Manchin: Biden's coal comments are 'divorced from reality'

Manchin: Biden's coal comments are 'divorced from reality'

President Joe Biden is being criticized by a powerful fellow Democrat, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, for being "cavalier” and “divorced from reality.” Manchin is leveling that criticism after Biden vowed to shutter coal-fired power plants and rely more heavily on wind and solar energy in the future. The powerful coal-state lawmaker says Biden’s words at a campaign stop Friday in California “ignore the severe economic pain” for people from higher energy prices and are why Americans “are losing trust” in Biden. Manchin’s rebuke of his party’s leader comes at precarious time for Democrats on the final weekend of campaigning before Tuesday’s elections that could put Republicans back in power in Congress.

Russians work to restore power in occupied city of Kherson

Russians work to restore power in occupied city of Kherson

Russian-appointed authorities in the occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson say power is being partially restored following what they have called a Ukrainian “terrorist attack” on power lines. The southern city was cut off from power and water supplies on Sunday after three power lines were damaged in the region that Moscow illegally annexed in September. Ukrainian officials have not responded to the allegations, although officials have previously claimed that Russia was deliberately turning off the power in order to force civilians to evacuate in anticipation of a Ukrainian counteroffensive to retake the city. Rolling blackouts around Ukraine continued on Monday.

German rescue ship enters Sicilian port, disembarks minors

German rescue ship enters Sicilian port, disembarks minors

Italy allowed a humanitarian rescue ship carrying 179 migrants to enter a Sicilian port and begin disembarking minors early Sunday, while refusing to respond to requests for a safe harbor from three  other ships carrying another 900 people in nearby waters.   Italy’s new far-right-led government has closed its ports to rescue ship run by non-governmental organizations and insists that it is the countries whose flag the ships fly that must take on the migrants. But it allowed the Humanity 1 access to port to disembark minors and people needing medical attention.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

French plan electric flying taxi service for Paris Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News