 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Justices could rule on Texas abortion ban as soon as Monday

  • 0
Justices could rule on Texas abortion ban as soon as Monday

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021. The Supreme Court could rule as soon as Monday, Nov. 22, on Texas' ban on abortion after roughly six weeks.

 J. Scott Applewhite

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court could rule as soon as Monday on Texas' ban on abortion after roughly six weeks.

The justices are planning to issue at least one opinion Monday, the first of its new term, the court said on its website Friday.

There's no guarantee the two cases over the Texas law, with its unique enforcement design that has so far evaded judicial review, will be resolved Monday. Those cases were argued Nov. 1, and the court also is working on decisions in the nine cases the justices heard in October.

But the court put the Texas cases on a rarely used fast track, raising expectations that decisions would come sooner than the months the justices usually spend writing and revising their opinions. The law has been in effect since Sept. 1.

With Thanksgiving approaching, Monday also is probably the last day the court could decide the Texas cases before the justices hear arguments Dec. 1 over whether to reverse nearly 50 years of precedents and hold that the Constitution does not guarantee the right to an abortion. The case is about Mississippi’s ban on abortion after 15 weeks.

The Texas law bans abortion once cardiac activity is detected in the fetus, often around six weeks, before some women know they’re pregnant, and it makes no exceptions for rape or incest. Six weeks is long before the court's previous major abortion rulings allow states to prohibit abortion.

People are also reading…

The focus at the Supreme Court, though, is over the design of the Texas law, which deputizes private citizens to enforce it by filing lawsuits against clinics, doctors and others who facilitate abortions. The court is trying to sort out who can sue to challenge the law and whether a federal court can effectively block the law from being enforced.

Even though the justices have returned to the courtroom for arguments following a 19-month hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic, decisions will continue to be posted on the court's website rather than summarized aloud in the courtroom.

The longstanding tradition of recapping opinions from the bench has produced some notable moments of drama over the years, especially from justices who are reading from their impassioned dissents in major cases.

The building remains closed to the public, with only a handful of outsiders — lawyers who are arguing their case and reporters who regularly cover the court — allowed in the courtroom.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Affidavit: Kansas lawmaker hit brother in fight over baptism

Affidavit: Kansas lawmaker hit brother in fight over baptism

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — A 21-year-old Kansas lawmaker pushed, hit and spit on his 18-year-old brother in a fight that erupted because the brother was going to get baptized, according to court documents released Tuesday in a pending domestic battery case.

GOP McCarthy's 'angry' rant stalls, does not stop Biden bill

GOP McCarthy's 'angry' rant stalls, does not stop Biden bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Part political performance, part stall tactic, Republican leader Kevin McCarthy unleashed a long, rambling and vitriolic speech overnight, seizing control of the House floor and preempting for a time the vote on President Joe Biden’s big domestic policy bill.

Oklahoma challenging Pentagon's vaccine mandate for Guard

Oklahoma challenging Pentagon's vaccine mandate for Guard

WASHINGTON (AP) — A dispute between Oklahoma's governor and the Pentagon over the COVID-19 vaccine mandate is setting up the first critical test of the military's authority to require National Guard troops to get the shot and laying the groundwork for potential protests from other states.

Workers at federal prisons are committing some of the crimes

Workers at federal prisons are committing some of the crimes

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 100 federal prison workers have been arrested, convicted or sentenced for crimes since the start of 2019, including a warden indicted for sexual abuse, an associate warden charged with murder, guards taking cash to smuggle drugs and weapons, and supervisors stealing property such as tires and tractors.

State: Ex-speaker Hubbard's words show apology was insincere

State: Ex-speaker Hubbard's words show apology was insincere

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Convicted former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard told people he was innocent and “held my nose” as he signed a letter apologizing for his crimes, according to state prosecutors who used Hubbard’s own phone calls and emails from prison to cast doubt on his claims of remorse as he seeks early release.

Watch Now: Related Video

FDA authorizes Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 boosters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News