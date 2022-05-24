 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Justices debate Wisconsin school's gender change policy

  • 0

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court wrestled Tuesday with whether to block a Madison school district policy that prohibits staff from informing parents that their children have changed genders, with opponents arguing the policy amounts to a secret experiment on children and supporters countering that the guidance protects student privacy.

The school district adopted a policy in 2018 that allows students to change their gender identity at school. Teachers and other school staff are required to use names and pronouns of the students' choosing without parental notice or consent. School staff is also prohibited from disclosing information about students' gender identity to anyone, including their parents.

A group of parents represented by the conservative law firm Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty and the Arizona-based Alliance Defending Freedom filed a lawsuit in February 2020 alleging the policy violated parents' constitutional rights to direct their children's upbringing. They've asked the court to issue a temporary injunction blocking the policy's enforcement while lower courts weigh the case.

People are also reading…

“What we're talking about here is a grand social experiment,” WILL attorney Luke Berg told the justices during oral arguments Tuesday. “Never before on such a large scale have (schools) treated little girls as little boys. ... Parents have the right to decide if they want their children to be part of this experiment."

Adam Prinson, an attorney representing gender equity associations at three Madison high schools, maintained that the policy doesn't prevent parents from talking with their children or seeking therapy for them.

“We're talking about respecting a child's privacy, not intervening in the home,” he said.

Conservatives hold a 4-3 majority on the court, although conservative Justice Brian Hagedorn sometimes acts as a swing vote. Justice Rebecca Bradley signaled she supports the parents, saying the policy allows schools to “facilitate a gender transition and completely hide this from the parents.”

The liberal-leaning justices tried to focus on technicalities in the case rather than larger ramifications for the policy. They questioned Berg's request to allow the parents to sue anonymously, noting that while judges can seal cases state law generally requires case files to be open to the public and include the parties' names and addresses.

Berg maintained that the parents need to maintain anonymity to protect themselves and their children from retaliation. The school district's attorney, Sarah Zylstra, complained to the justices that without the parents' names she can't mount a viable defense. She doesn't know whether the plaintiffs are Madison parents or if they might have conflicts of interest.

Berg told the justices that the parents' names aren't relevant because the case is about constitutional rights, not damages. He pledged to tell Zylstra anything that she needs to know about the plaintiffs but he doesn't want their names released because they could face harassment.

Justice Rebecca Dallet was flabbergasted.

“(The schools' attorneys) have to accept your statement that they're parents?” Dallet said. “How is the other side supposed to (counter) if they don't even know who they are?”

Chief Justice Annette Ziegler, a member of the conservative majority, pointed out the court has handled multiple cases with plaintiffs using John Doe pseudonyms in the past. Bradley said the threat of retaliation is real, pointing to a firebomb attack on an anti-abortion organization's Madison office earlier this month after a draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion suggesting that the U.S. Supreme Court was on course to overturn Roe v. Wade was leaked.

It's unclear when the state Supreme Court might rule on the Madison policy. The justices often take months to render their opinions following oral arguments.

Follow Todd Richmond on Twitter at https://twitter.com/trichmond1

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tight Pennsylvania GOP Senate race; Mastriano wins gov nod

Tight Pennsylvania GOP Senate race; Mastriano wins gov nod

Donald Trump’s choice for Pennsylvania governor has won his primary, and his Senate pick is locked in an exceedingly close contest as the former president works to expand his hold on the Republican Party. Trump’s late endorsement helped put the already surging far-right state senator Doug Mastriano over the top Tuesday in the GOP governor’s primary in one of the nation’s premier battleground states. But Mehmet Oz, the celebrity heart surgeon endorsed by Trump, is locked with former hedge fund manager David McCormick in a race that is too early to call. On the Democratic side, progressive Lt. Gov. John Fetterman easily secured his party's Senate nomination. 

Controversies sink reelection bid of GOP Rep. Cawthorn

Controversies sink reelection bid of GOP Rep. Cawthorn

Madison Cawthorn's unexpected victory in 2020 made him the youngest member of the House and a rising Republican star — until the scandals started piling up. On Tuesday, the 26-year-old conservative North Carolina firebrand left his election night party early, and a spokesperson told reporters he was conceding the race to state Sen. Chuck Edwards. Cawthorn faced a slew of problems as he sought a second term — many of his own creation. On Monday, former President Donald Trump had urged voters to give him a second chance.

Biden signs $40B for Ukraine assistance during Asia trip

Biden signs $40B for Ukraine assistance during Asia trip

President Joe Biden has signed legislation granting Ukraine another $40 billion in U.S. support as it continues to battle a Russian invasion. The legislation includes $20 billion in military assistance, $8 billion in general economic support, $5 billion to address global food shortages that could result from the collapse of Ukrainian agriculture and more than $1 billion to help refugees. Biden signed the legislation while he was traveling in Seoul, South Korea after the bill was flown to him during his first visit to the region as president.

Wisconsin Republicans vote not to endorse for governor

Wisconsin Republicans vote not to endorse for governor

Wisconsin Republicans have voted not to endorse anyone for governor ahead of the GOP primary in August, after many activists rose up against the move. The Republican endorsement has been highly sought after because it unlocks funding from the state party. Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch got the most votes at 55%, just short of the 60% needed for an endorsement. Now the Republican candidates for governor will fight it out without any official backing from the party. The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will advance to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

Taiwan not included in launch of new Biden Indo-Pacific pact

Taiwan not included in launch of new Biden Indo-Pacific pact

President Joe Biden is expected to come out with a list of countries that will join an Indo-Pacific trade pact, but Taiwan won’t be among them. The pact is meant to allow the U.S. to work more closely with Asian economies on supply chains, digital trade, clean energy and more. Biden plans to highlight the framework as he meets Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan confirms that Taiwan isn’t among the governments signed up for the launch. Taiwan's inclusion would have irked China, which claims the self-ruled island as its own.

Vatican airs dirty laundry in trial over London property

Vatican airs dirty laundry in trial over London property

The Vatican’s sprawling financial trial may not have produced any convictions yet or any new smoking guns. But recent testimony has provided plenty of insights into how the Vatican operates. The takeaways from recent hearings are of a church bureaucracy that used espionage, allowed outsiders with unverified qualifications to gain access to the Apostolic Palace and relied on a pervasive mantra of sparing the pope responsibility until someone’s neck was on the line. The trial so far has produced an unusual airing of the Vatican's dirty laundry. Pope Francis sought to have a trial to show his willingness to crack down on alleged financial impropriety.

Biden: US would intervene with military to defend Taiwan

Biden: US would intervene with military to defend Taiwan

President Joe Biden says the U.S. would intervene militarily if China were to invade Taiwan. It was one of the most forceful presidential statements in support of Taiwan's self-governing in decades. Biden spoke at a news conference Monday in Tokyo and said the burden to protect Taiwan was “even stronger” after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The U.S. traditionally has avoided making such an explicit security guarantee to Taiwan, with which it no longer has a mutual defense treaty. Biden’s comments drew strong criticism from the mainland, which has claimed Taiwan to be a rogue province.

Secret Service workers for Biden Asia trip sent home

Secret Service workers for Biden Asia trip sent home

Two U.S. Secret Service employees in South Korea to prepare for President Joe Biden’s visit were sent home  Thursday after being involved in a confrontation with locals that led to a police investigation. An agent and an armed physical security specialist were involved in an alcohol-fueled incident that included a heated argument with a taxi driver and led to local law enforcement filing a police report. That's according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to comment publicly. Other witnesses also lodged complaints about the federal law enforcement officers' behavior. No charges were filed. The Secret Service says it is investigating.

Russia's claim of Mariupol's capture fuels concern for POWs

Russia's claim of Mariupol's capture fuels concern for POWs

Concern is mounting over the fate of Ukrainian fighters who have become Moscow’s prisoners as Russia claimed full control of the Mariupol steel plant. A separatist leader in eastern Ukraine said nearly 2,500 Ukrainian fighters were in custody and they were sure to face tribunals. Their family members have pleaded for them to be given rights as prisoners of war and eventually returned to Ukraine. Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said Ukraine “will fight for the return” of every one of them. The steel plant for weeks was the last Ukrainian holdout in Mariupol and a symbol of Ukrainian tenacity in the strategic port city.

Russia presses Donbas attacks as Polish leader praises Kyiv

Russia presses Donbas attacks as Polish leader praises Kyiv

Russia’s war with Ukraine isn’t confined to Ukraine’s east. Powerful explosions were heard early Monday in the town of Korosten, about 160 kilometers, or 100 miles, west of Kyiv. That report comes from the deputy mayor of Korosten, in the Zhytomyr District in northwest Ukraine. Ukrainian news agencies report the third straight day of apparent attacks in the northwest. On Sunday, Polish President Andrzej Duda went to Kyiv to support Ukraine’s goal of European Union membership, the first foreign leader to address Ukraine’s parliament since Russia invaded. His visit came as Russian and Ukrainian forces battled along a wedge of the country’s eastern industrial heartland, the Donbas.

Watch Now: Related Video

Must see! Mt. Etna erupts once again and sends red lava into the night sky

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News