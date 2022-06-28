Justices nix 2d mostly Black district in Louisiana for 2022

A former White House aide has told House investigators that former President Donald Trump dismissed the presence of armed protesters among his supporters headed to the Capitol on Jan. 6 last year. She testified that he even endorsed their calls to “hang Mike Pence,” his vice president. Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows, described chaotic scenes inside and outside the White House as Trump tried to accompany his supporters. He was informed that some of the protesters in the crowd he had just addressed outside the White House had weapons, Hutchinson said, but he told officials to “let my people in” and march to the Capitol.