Justices question California disclosure rule for charities

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court appeared likely Monday to put a stop to California's practice of collecting the names and addresses of top donors to charities.

The case stems from lawsuits by two conservative nonprofit groups, including one with links to billionaire Charles Koch, that argue the policy violates the First Amendment and deters people from giving. They have drawn strong support from groups across the political spectrum, including the ACLU and NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

California requires all charities that collect money from state residents to give the state an Internal Revenue Service form identifying their largest contributors. Just three other states, Hawaii, New Jersey and New York, require charities to provide the IRS form.

No one on the court seemed prepared to uphold an appeals court ruling that the information serves the important state goal of preventing charities from committing fraud and it was unlikely to be released publicly.

The court's six conservative justices, in particular, seemed to agree that the potential for the names of donors to become public — even though the information is supposed to be closely guarded by the state — might be enough to doom the state's policy.