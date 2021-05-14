Justices reject rules fast-tracking redistricting lawsuits

Conservative law firm Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty represented the requesters. The firm's president, Rick Esenberg, stressed in a statement that the court affirmed it has jurisdiction over redistricting challenges. He added that the justices previously said a rule would be helpful in assessing redistricting matters.

Friday's order includes footnotes that indicate the court explored changing procedural rules for redistricting cases beginning in the early 2000s but ultimately took no action.

Brian Reisinger, a spokesman for the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, a conservative law firm that represented the requesters, didn’t immediately reply to an email seeking comment on Friday's order.

Sachin Chheda, director of the Fair Elections Project, one of the groups that opposed the request, said in a statement that the high court made the right decision to deny “a ridiculously partisan proposed rule."

“The legislature should now commit to an open, honest, transparent, and fair process to draw and approve district maps for the next decade,” he said. “The people deserve nothing less.”

The denial marks the second defeat in as many months for Republicans as they prepare to draw the maps.