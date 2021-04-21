Justices stand by ruling striking down drug possession law

In July 2023, the offense would become a civil infraction, punishable by a $125 ticket that could be waived if the offender participates in a behavioral health or substance abuse assessment.

The bill, which already passed the Senate in a different form, would also greatly expand treatment services and outreach, including to homeless people with severe behavioral health issues.

Many Republicans said they did not believe drug possession should be a felony, but they were concerned by how quickly lawmakers were moving to overhaul the decades-long prohibition of drugs, by uncertainty over what the measure would cost, and by what some called the “false promise” of treatment when such services are hard to come by in rural areas.

“This is a major piece of legislation and a major piece of change at Day 101 of a 105-day session,” Rep. Joe Schmick, R-Colfax, told the committee.

The Supreme Court's decision came in the case of Shannon Blake, a Spokane woman who had received a pair of jeans from a friend that had a small bag of methamphetamine in a pocket. The court found that criminalizing unknowing, passive conduct violated due process protections. Among those who could be convicted was a letter carrier who unwittingly delivers a package of drugs or someone who picks up the wrong bag at an airport, the majority noted.