Juvenile charges for Georgia 17-year-olds may begin in 2023

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia may raise the age for filing adult criminal charges against most people from 17 to 18, but it's likely to happen a year later than some had hoped.

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday voted 5-3 to pass House Bill 272, sending it to the Senate for more debate.

Committee members amended the bill to make it take effect beginning in 2023, instead of 2022, as Republican Rep. Mandi Ballinger of Canton had proposed. The committee agreed to the delay after law enforcement agencies and the Department of Juvenile Justice warned they needed more money to transport, house and rehabilitate 17-year-olds.

Georgia is one of the last three states that charges all 17-year-olds as adults, along with Texas and Wisconsin, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Eleven other states have raised the age for adult charges in the last decade and a half, with Missouri and Michigan doing so this year.

Advocates say 17-year-olds should go before juvenile courts, where judges can decide cases while promoting growth without giving them a permanent criminal record.

“This is the right thing for 17-year-olds," said Ballinger. "We can argue about money.”