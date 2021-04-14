 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
K-12 scholarship program alterations approved by NC House
0 comments
AP

K-12 scholarship program alterations approved by NC House

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's programs that spend tax dollars on scholarships for low-income students to attend private schools and for children with disabilities to receive special education would be altered in a measure approved by the state House.

By a 69-49 party-line vote, the chamber passed the Republican bill on Tuesday after revisiting arguments about whether the state should be paying for the costs of students to attend K-12 private or religious schools.

The Opportunity Scholarship Program, approved in 2013, currently provides $4,200 annually to children whose families don't exceed certain income thresholds. The bill, which now heads to the Senate, would direct that in fall 2022 scholarship awards be equal to 70% of the average state per-pupil allocation to public schools, then increasing to 80% in 2023. The change is expected to increase the annual scholarship amount.

The measure in turn would combine the state's two scholarship programs for children with disabilities to form new “Personal Education Student Accounts for Children with Disabilities.” Students with autism, hearing impairments or severe intellectual disabilities could receive up to $17,000 annually. Other students would receive amounts based on a formula.

The bill also would allow counties to offer supplemental payments of up to $1,000 per child toward K-12 scholarships.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ponzi schemer Bernard Madoff dead at 82

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors
National Politics

Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors

  • Updated

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — It was supposed to be a unifying weekend for a Republican Party at war with itself over former President Donald Trump’s divisive leadership. But Trump himself shattered two days of relative peace in his closing remarks to the GOP’s top donors when he insulted the party’s Senate leader and his wife.

CEOs gather to speak out against voting law changes
National Politics

CEOs gather to speak out against voting law changes

  • Updated

More than a hundred top executives and corporate leaders gathered online this weekend to discuss their response to restrictive voting laws under consideration in several states and already enacted in Georgia, according to a statement from organizers of the meeting.

+3
Business faces tricky path navigating post-Trump politics
National Politics

Business faces tricky path navigating post-Trump politics

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — For more than a half-century, the voice emerging from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s monolithic, Beaux Arts-styled building near the White House was predictable: It was the embodiment of American business and, more specifically, a shared set of interests with the Republican Party.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News