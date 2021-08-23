Kabul airlift accelerating but still hampered by chaos

Republicans in Congress stepped up their criticism of Biden's response. “If the Taliban is saying that Americans can travel safely to the airport, then there is no better way to make sure they get safely to the airport than to use our military to escort them,” GOP Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa, an Army veteran, said on ABC's “This Week.”

Ryan Crocker, who served as U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan under Presidents George W, Bush and Barack Obama, told CBS' “Face the Nation” that Biden’s management of the withdrawal was “catastrophic” and had unleashed a “global crisis.”

Vice President Kamala Harris got plenty of reminders of the Afghanistan situation during her visit to Singapore. She dismissed multiple questions over what went wrong there during a press conference in Singapore after her meeting with the nation’s prime minister.

Harris said that while there “will be and should be a robust analysis of what has happened,” the current focus “has to be on evacuating American citizens, Afghans who worked with us and vulnerable Afghans, including women and children.”

“We cannot be in any way distracted from what must be our primary mission right now, which is evacuating people from that region who deserve to be evacuated,” she said.