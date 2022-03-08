Kansas AG asking judge to dismiss redistricting lawsuits

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Attorney General Derek Schmidt is asking a Wyandotte County judge to dismiss two lawsuits filed against new Kansas congressional district lines enacted by Republican lawmakers.

Schmidt's request Monday came three days after the Kansas Supreme Court refused to dismiss the lawsuits and another in Douglas County at the Republican attorney general's request.

Democrats and the voting-rights group Loud Light argue that the congressional redistricting law enacted over Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's veto represents partisan and racial gerrymandering. They say it violates the Kansas Constitution.

The map makes it harder for the only Kansas Democrat in Congress, Rep. Sharice Davids, to get reelected in her Kansas City-area district.

Schmidt and fellow Republicans argue that the new map isn't gerrymandering and even if it were, state courts have no power under the Kansas Constitution to rule on congressional districts.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0