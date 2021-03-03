Kansas bill to lower concealed carry age advances in House

The House rejected amendments from Democrats that included banning concealed weapons in the statehouse and allowing universities to decide whether to allow concealed carry on campuses.

Rep. Barbara Ballard, a Lawrence Democrat and administrator at the University of Kansas, said many of her constituents are concerned about the proposal.

“I would like for us not to have concealed carry on our campus so that faculty would feel comfortable not worrying about what might happen if they give someone a bad grade or you get in a disagreement with a student, or they don't want to be hired by us because they see because we put on our website — and we have to — that we are a concealed carry campus," Ballard said.

Rep. Susan Estes, a Wichita Republican, said she was harassed by a stalker when she was a college student, leading her to quit her job and her parents to move homes.

“There's a sad truth that women are targets, especially as we're going from our cars into our buildings,” Estes said.

Eleven states allow those who are 18 to carry a concealed firearm, according to the United States Concealed Carry Association, one of the largest firearm-owner groups in the country.