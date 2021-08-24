Kansas can enforce COVID-inspired limits on officials' power

Kelly declined to comment immediately after the ruling, telling The Associated Press, “I haven't seen it.”

But Schmidt called the ruling “welcome news,” saying in a statement that the lower court ruling created unnecessary confusion "at a time when the rise in COVID cases makes certainty and stability in the law even more critical.”

Dennis Kriesel, executive director of the Kansas Association of Local Health Department, said his group had advised local health officials outside Johnson County to continue to comply with the law until the state Supreme Court rules on the appeal. He said attorneys he knew were skeptical that the high court would strike down the law.

The state's COVID-19 cases have been surging at levels not seen since late January, when vaccines still weren't widely available, with 1,208 new cases per day for the seven-day period that ended Monday. Hospitals also have been stressed for weeks because of the surge.

Only a handful of mask mandates are in effect in Kansas. In Johnson County, the state’s most populous county, children are required to wear them indoors, and the county commission directed the county’s six school districts to require masks in their elementary schools.