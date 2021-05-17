 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kansas chamber cuts ties with US group for endorsing Davids
0 comments
AP

Kansas chamber cuts ties with US group for endorsing Davids

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Chamber of Commerce has cut ties with its national counterpart over the national group's support last year for reelecting the only Democrat in the state's congressional delegation.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce's endorsement of Rep. Sharice Davids over Republican challenger Amanda Adkins in their Kansas City-area district prompted the state chamber to not renew its membership in the national group, The Kansas City Star reports.

The national group's endorsement caught Kansas business leaders by surprise, and Alan Cobb, the state chamber's president and CEO, said some of the state group's members were frustrated.

Adkins is a former Kansas Republican Party chair and executive with the healthcare information technology firm Cerner Corp. She served 12 years on the Kansas chamber's board, and Cerner is a “Cornerstone” member by donating at least $5,000 annually.

The U.S. Chamber’s endorsement of Davids and other Democrats represented a strategic shift intended to gain favor with Democrats in anticipation that they would maintain their House majority. Davids defeated Adkins by 10 percentage points.

The state chamber does not make endorsements in congressional and U.S. Senate races. In state races, it typically supports Republicans who align with it on tax cuts and deregulation.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Kansas City Star.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sioux City firefighters fight structure fire

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Trump critic Cheney cautions Jan. 6 riot could happen again
National Politics

Trump critic Cheney cautions Jan. 6 riot could happen again

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Liz Cheney, newly ousted from House Republican leadership for challenging former President Donald Trump, criticized GOP colleagues Sunday for downplaying the Jan. 6 riot and condoning Trump’s lies that the 2020 election was stolen, saying they were “complicit” in undermining democracy.

Justices consider hearing a case on 'most offensive word'
National Politics

Justices consider hearing a case on 'most offensive word'

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Robert Collier says that during the seven years he worked as an operating room aide at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, white nurses called him and other Black employees “boy." Management ignored two large swastikas painted on a storage room wall. And for six months, he regularly rode an elevator with the N-word carved into a wall.

+14
Democrats press for broader voter access as GOP resists
National Politics

Democrats press for broader voter access as GOP resists

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans in the U.S. Senate mounted an aggressive case Tuesday against Democrats' sweeping election and voter-access legislation, pushing to roll back proposals for automatic registration, 24-hour ballot drop boxes and other changes in an increasingly charged national debate.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News