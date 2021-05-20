Kansas City adopts new funding formula for police department

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The City Council of Kansas City on Thursday approved two new ordinances that reallocate a part of the police department's budget to a new fund that would be used to focus on new strategies for combatting violent crime.

The approval came swiftly, just hours after Mayor Quinton Lucas announced the new ordinances, which reallocate about $44 million in police department funding to a new Community Services and Prevention Fund. The city manager will negotiate with police officials over how the money is spent, with an emphasis on community engagement, prevention, mental health services and other public services.

Lucas said in a news conference the changes are also aimed at increasing police accountability in a city where elected officials have almost no say in how the police department spends it money.

The department is overseen by a Board of Police Commissioners, which includes the mayor and four members appointed by the Missouri governor. The board determines how police funds are spent.

Since social justice protests erupted last year in response to George Floyd's death in Minneapolis, residents in Kansas City have ask for several things, Lucas said.