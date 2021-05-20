Kansas City considers new funding formula for police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and several city council members are proposing a significant change in how the city funds its police department in order to focus on strategies for combatting violent crime.

Two ordinances to be introduced Thursday to the city council would reallocate about $44 million in the police department's funding to a new Community Services and Prevention Fund. The city manager would then negotiate with police officials over how the money is spent, with an emphasis on community engagement, prevention, mental health services and other public services.

Lucas said in news conference the changes are also aimed at increasing police accountability in a city where elected officials have almost no say in how the police department spends it money.

The department is overseen by a Board of Police Commissioners, which includes the mayor and four members appointed by the Missouri governor. The board determines how police funds are spent.

Since social justice protests erupted last year in response to George Floyd's death in Minneapolis, residents in Kansas City have ask for several things, Lucas said.