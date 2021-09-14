 Skip to main content
Kansas City police board member's credentials questioned
AP

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A claim by the newest member of the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners that she was a past board member of two charities is not supported by federal tax records, according to a news report.

Dawn Cramer, who was named to the board by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson last month, said in a biography released at the time that she had served on the boards of the Heartland Foundation and the KC Shepherd's Center.

Internal Revenue Service documents going back to 2006 do not list Cramer as a board member for either organization, KCUR reported.

Cramer insisted on Monday that she had served on both boards.

Cramer, who is vice president of Cramer Capital Management, also claimed on her company’s website that she “completed the highest-level PhD program through Klemmer University.”

Klemmer is a for-profit company that provides seminars and private corporate training sessions.

Cramer said Monday that Klemmer provides a leadership program that has been compared internally to working for a Ph.D.

“I don’t have a PHD and never claimed to have one,” Cramer wrote in the email.

Parson’s office did not respond to request for comment on the discrepancies. Kansas City police referred comment to the governor’s office, KCUR reported.

