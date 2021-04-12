Kansas college paying staff $250 to get COVID-19 vaccines

District officials said they are sending those students home with rapid-test kits to get a snapshot of how prevalent the coronavirus is within its schools.

The district has seen a decrease in cases during the winter, with 13 positive cases reported the week of March 31, compared with 107 during the week of Jan. 13.

The state as a whole also has seen a decline in new confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases in recent months. Kansas averaged 213 new cases a day for the seven days ending Monday, as low as the rolling seven-day average for late June 2020, according to state Department of Health and Environment data.

The department added 483 new cases since Friday to the state's pandemic total, bringing it to 304,719. The health department reported no additional deaths and in fact subtracted eight from the pandemic total to make it 4,930. The department sometimes removes fatalities from the count after a review of death certificates.

As the state has seen a decline in new cases, local officials have eased off mask mandates and other restrictions, and Republican leaders in the GOP-controlled Legislature overturned a policy from Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly seeking to encourage counties to keep mask requirements in place.