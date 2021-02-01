Kansas: Coronavirus variant did not cause prison outbreak

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A coronavirus variant did not cause a fast-moving outbreak at a Kansas prison that infected dozens of inmates and staff, the state health department said Monday.

Testing determined that the COVID-19 outbreak at the minimum-security Winfield Correctional Facility in south-central Kansas was not caused by virus variants first detected in Great Britain or South Africa, said Kristi Zears, a spokesperson for the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

The state Department of Corrections reported that as of Thursday, the Winfield prison had 14 active cases among staff and 112 among its population of about 450 inmates.

State officials have said the outbreak developed within a few days after two weeks of no cases, leading public health officials to suspect a coronavirus variant. The health department used genomic testing to determine whether a variant was involved.